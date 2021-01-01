Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.