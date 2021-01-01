Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.