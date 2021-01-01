Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on January 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 15.1% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
- 23% higher pixel density (271 vs 220 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.5%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|-
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2050:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5, 2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
33958
Galaxy A10 +148%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Experience UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|6.3 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.513 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.2 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.
