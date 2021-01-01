Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Core (2020) vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.93% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 220 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% 73.8%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%
Honor 9S +10%
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

