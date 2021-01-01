Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Core (2020) vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core (2020)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 76% higher maximum brightness (587 against 334 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.23% more screen real estate
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 34% higher pixel density (294 vs 220 PPI)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 220 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 66.87% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
334 nits
Y5 (2019) +76%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%
Y5 (2019) +17%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Android Go EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2020 April 2019
Release date June 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

