Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) vs Nokia 1.3

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
VS
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 10.73% more screen real estate
  • Digital image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (408 against 340 nits)
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 220 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
340 nits
Nokia 1.3 +20%
408 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%
Nokia 1.3 +16%
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 -
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go -
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 75 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 1.3. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020).

