Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11
  • Comes with 2400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 14.83% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (483 against 340 nits)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • 23% higher pixel density (270 vs 220 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
vs
Realme C11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 220 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% 81.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
340 nits
Realme C11 +42%
483 nits

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%
Realme C11 +22%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2020 June 2020
Release date June 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 75 USD ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C11 is definitely a better buy.

