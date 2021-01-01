Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) vs A01 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (428 against 334 nits)
- Digital image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
- 41% higher pixel density (311 vs 220 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 7.63% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|311 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|66.87%
|74.5%
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|MediaTek MT6739
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
691
645
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1803
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
51576
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 10
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android Go
|OS size
|-
|5.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|No
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 75 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.64 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.18 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is definitely a better buy.
