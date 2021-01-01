Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) vs A2 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on April 27, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core
- Digital image stabilization
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 12 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|66.87%
|68.92%
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|141.6 mm (5.57 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP1
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +3%
714
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A2 Core +105%
3700
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39749
Galaxy A2 Core +20%
47538
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android Go
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|No
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 75 USD
|~ 62 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.53 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core.
