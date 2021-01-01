Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.