Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Huawei Y5p

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Huawei Y5p

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (505 against 340 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 3020 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 34% higher pixel density (295 vs 220 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.93% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core
vs
Huawei Y5p

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9
PPI 220 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% 73.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 66 Hz
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 3029:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Core
340 nits
Huawei Y5p +49%
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core
66.87%
Huawei Y5p +10%
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Huawei Y5p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go EMUI 10.1
OS size 3.1 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2018 May 2020
Release date September 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 1.21 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5p is definitely a better buy.

