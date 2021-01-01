Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Nokia C2
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Nokia C2, which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832E and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia C2
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Digital image stabilization
- 28% higher pixel density (282 vs 220 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.87%
|71.6%
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Spreadtrum SC9832E
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
692
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38597
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Android Go
|Android Go
|OS size
|3.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2592 x 1944
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|No
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2048 x 1536
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia C2 is definitely a better buy.
