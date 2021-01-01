Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.