Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (428 against 334 nits)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • 41% higher pixel density (311 vs 220 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.63% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.5:9
PPI 220 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 66.87% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Core
334 nits
Galaxy A01 Core +28%
428 nits

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core
66.87%
Galaxy A01 Core +11%
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10
ROM Android Go Android Go
OS size 3.1 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2018 July 2020
Release date September 2018 August 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 1.21 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (33.3%)
14 (66.7%)
Total votes: 21

