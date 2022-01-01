Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.