Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Galaxy A20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
- Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 18.13% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Digital image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (396 against 333 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.87%
|85%
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
37872
Galaxy A20 +126%
85644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116661
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Android Go
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|3.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|No
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|March 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.21 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is definitely a better buy.
