Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.