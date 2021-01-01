Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs Grand Prime
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 5.1
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (424 against 333 nits)
- Digital image stabilization
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66.87%
|66.23%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|513:1
Design and build
|Height
|143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|154 gramm (5.43 oz)
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|White, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|-
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|-
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|400 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J2 Core +68%
683
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J2 Core +67%
1788
1072
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J2 Core +79%
37872
21207
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 5.1)
|ROM
|Android Go
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|3.1 GB
|3.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|No
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2014
|Release date
|September 2018
|October 2014
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.21 W/kg
|0.412 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.382 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is definitely a better buy.
