Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.