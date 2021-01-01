Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Core vs Galaxy J2 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core vs J2 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on August 24, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Core
vs
Galaxy J2 (2018)

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 220 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 66.87% 66.5%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 143.4 mm (5.65 inches) 143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 154 gramm (5.43 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Silver, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Core +1%
66.87%
Galaxy J2 (2018)
66.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 308
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 1.5, 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J2 Core +12%
37872
Galaxy J2 (2018)
33958
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM Android Go Experience UI
OS size 3.1 GB 6.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization No Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2018 January 2018
Release date September 2018 January 2018
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 1.21 W/kg 0.513 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. It has a better performance, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (42.9%)
16 (57.1%)
Total votes: 28

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
2. Xiaomi Redmi Go and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
3. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
5. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
6. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish