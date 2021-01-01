Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
- 93% higher pixel density (424 vs 220 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6735
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
38
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66%
|69.65%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.7%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|28 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1474:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737
|MediaTek MT6735
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|733 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|-
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
499
P8 Lite 2017 +274%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1562
P8 Lite 2017 +116%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39819
P8 Lite 2017 +43%
56892
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UX
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2016
|January 2017
|Release date
|November 2016
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is definitely a better buy.
