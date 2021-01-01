Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Prime vs P8 Lite 2017 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs Huawei P8 Lite 2017

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Huawei P8 Lite 2017, which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P8 Lite 2017
  • 93% higher pixel density (424 vs 220 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek MT6735
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 3GB versus 1.5GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Prime
vs
P8 Lite 2017

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 220 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 66% 69.65%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1474:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors - White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Prime
66%
P8 Lite 2017 +6%
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and Huawei P8 Lite 2017 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 28 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 733 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J2 Prime
499
P8 Lite 2017 +274%
1868
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J2 Prime
1562
P8 Lite 2017 +116%
3375
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J2 Prime
39819
P8 Lite 2017 +43%
56892
Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM TouchWiz UX EMUI 9
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced October 2016 January 2017
Release date November 2016 April 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is definitely a better buy.

