Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs LG K10 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the LG K10 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6750 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
Reasons to consider the LG K10 (2017)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
- 26% higher pixel density (277 vs 220 PPI)
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
44
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
45
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5.3 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|277 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66%
|69.38%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|40.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1067:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|148.7 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737
|MediaTek MT6750
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Mali-T860 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|520 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|733 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
499
K10 (2017) +24%
617
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
1562
K10 (2017) +67%
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
39819
K10 (2017) +39%
55232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UX
|-
|OS size
|-
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2016
|January 2017
|Release date
|November 2016
|February 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|0.47 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|0.937 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the LG K10 (2017). But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1