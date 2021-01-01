Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Prime vs K8 (2017) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs LG K8 (2017)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Прайм
VS
Лджи К8 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
LG K8 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the LG K8 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
Reasons to consider the LG K8 (2017)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 34% higher pixel density (294 vs 220 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Prime
vs
K8 (2017)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 220 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 66% 66.23%
Display tests
PWM - 8929 Hz
Response time - 28.8 ms
Contrast - 731:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Prime
n/a
K8 (2017)
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and LG K8 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 MediaTek MT6735
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 Adreno 308
GPU clock 600 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 1.5, 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 733 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 32 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J2 Prime
499
K8 (2017) +11%
556
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J2 Prime +8%
1562
K8 (2017)
1441
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J2 Prime +22%
39819
K8 (2017)
32507
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 7.0
ROM TouchWiz UX -
OS size - 7.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2500 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 25.44 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2016 December 2016
Release date November 2016 March 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg 0.433 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the LG K8 (2017).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
