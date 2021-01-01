Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs LG K8 (2017)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the LG K8 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6735 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 8 versus 7
Reasons to consider the LG K8 (2017)
- Fingerprint scanner
- 34% higher pixel density (294 vs 220 PPI)
- Weighs 16 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
45
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
42
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
37
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
49
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
34
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66%
|66.23%
|PWM
|-
|8929 Hz
|Response time
|-
|28.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|731:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737
|MediaTek MT6735
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|1.5, 2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|733 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|-
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 32 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
499
K8 (2017) +11%
556
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J2 Prime +8%
1562
1441
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J2 Prime +22%
39819
32507
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 7.0
|ROM
|TouchWiz UX
|-
|OS size
|-
|7.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|2500 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|25.44 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAVDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2016
|December 2016
|Release date
|November 2016
|March 2017
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|0.433 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the LG K8 (2017).
