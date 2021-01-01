Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Prime vs Oppo A31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs Oppo A31

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
VS
Oppo A31

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Oppo A31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
  • Thinner bezels – 23% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 2600 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 4GB versus 1.5GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • 23% higher pixel density (270 vs 220 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Prime
vs
Oppo A31

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 220 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 66% 89%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J2 Prime
n/a
Oppo A31
487 nits

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J2 Prime
66%
Oppo A31 +35%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and Oppo A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 733 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size - 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz UX ColorOS 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2016 April 2020
Release date November 2016 February 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

