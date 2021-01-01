Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs Oppo A31
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Oppo A31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
- Thinner bezels – 23% more screen real estate
- Has a 1.5 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 2600 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 4GB versus 1.5GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
- 23% higher pixel density (270 vs 220 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|540 x 960 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|20:9
|PPI
|220 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|66%
|89%
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|-
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6737
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T720 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~34 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1.5 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|733 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|-
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1016
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
107263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|TouchWiz UX
|ColorOS 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|2600 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2016
|April 2020
|Release date
|November 2016
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.53 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A31 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1