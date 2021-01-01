Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Prime vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • 37% higher pixel density (301 vs 220 PPI)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Prime
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 220 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 66% 75.1%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J2 Prime
66%
Galaxy A01 +14%
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 600 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 733 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size - 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 10.0
ROM TouchWiz UX One UI 2
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2016 December 2019
Release date November 2016 February 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 is definitely a better buy.

