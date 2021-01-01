Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J2 Prime vs Galaxy J2 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime vs J2 Core

Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Прайм
Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has 50% more RAM: 1.5GB versus 1GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J2 Prime
vs
Galaxy J2 Core

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 220 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 66% 66.87%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.1 mm (2.84 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors - -
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek MT6737 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T720 MP2 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~34 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1.5 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 733 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 8.1
ROM TouchWiz UX Android Go
OS size - 3.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital No
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording No Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2016 August 2018
Release date November 2016 September 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 87 USD
SAR (head) 0.53 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (40.9%)
13 (59.1%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Samsung Galaxy A10
3. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Samsung Galaxy A01
4. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
5. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Xiaomi Redmi Go
6. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Samsung Galaxy A10e

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish