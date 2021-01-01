Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime (with MediaTek MT6737) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020), which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.