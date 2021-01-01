Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) vs Galaxy A10e
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 15, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (486 against 442 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 12.72% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|5 inches
|5.83 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|294 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|68.68%
|81.4%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1434:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|143.2 mm (5.64 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|70.3 mm (2.77 inches)
|69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|142 gramm (5.01 oz)
|141 gramm (4.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
37210
Galaxy A10e +131%
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96170
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|2400 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2017
|July 2019
|Release date
|July 2017
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.658 W/kg
|0.14 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.32 W/kg
|0.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3