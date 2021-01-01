Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J3 (2017) vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 15, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (486 against 442 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.72% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 5 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 68.68% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.5 ms -
Contrast 1434:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J3 (2017) +10%
486 nits
Galaxy A10e
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.2 mm (5.64 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.3 mm (2.77 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J3 (2017)
68.68%
Galaxy A10e +19%
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J3 (2017)
37210
Galaxy A10e +131%
86044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM - One UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 3400 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2017 July 2019
Release date July 2017 August 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.658 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.32 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10e is definitely a better buy.

