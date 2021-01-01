Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 15, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.