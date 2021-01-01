Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J3 (2017) vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 15, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (486 against 442 nits)
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2400 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 12.92% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J3 (2017)
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 294 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 68.68% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.5 ms -
Contrast 1434:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J3 (2017) +10%
486 nits
Galaxy A11
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 143.2 mm (5.64 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 70.3 mm (2.77 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 142 gramm (5.01 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J3 (2017)
68.68%
Galaxy A11 +19%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J3 (2017)
37210
Galaxy A11 +96%
72774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2017 March 2020
Release date July 2017 May 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.658 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.32 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (61.5%)
5 (38.5%)
Total votes: 13

