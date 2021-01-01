Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 15, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.