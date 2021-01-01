Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 15, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.