Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on June 8, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.