Here we compared two smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on June 8, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.