Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on June 8, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.