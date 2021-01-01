Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J3 (2018) vs Galaxy J3 (2017) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) vs J3 (2017)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 3 (2018)
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 3 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on June 8, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J3 (2018)
vs
Galaxy J3 (2017)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 294 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 69.12% 68.68%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.5 ms
Contrast - 1434:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 142.7 mm (5.62 inches) 143.2 mm (5.64 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) 70.3 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 151.9 gramm (5.36 oz) 142 gramm (5.01 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Experience UI -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2600 mAh 2400 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2018 May 2017
Release date July 2018 July 2017
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.658 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.32 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018). But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (10%)
9 (90%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
