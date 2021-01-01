Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5-inch Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on June 8, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017), which is powered by the same chip and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.