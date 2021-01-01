Samsung Galaxy J4 Core vs J2 (2018)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Core (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018), which is powered by the same chip and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2600 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
- 25% higher pixel density (274 vs 220 PPI)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|540 x 960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|220 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75%
|66.5%
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|143.8 mm (5.66 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Adreno 308
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|1.5, 2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|667 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J4 Core +38%
670
486
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J4 Core +28%
1886
1476
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Core +74%
59028
33958
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|Android Oreo Go Edition
|Experience UI
|OS size
|3.9 GB
|6.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2018
|January 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|January 2018
|Launch price
|~ 106 USD
|~ 100 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.513 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.2 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core is definitely a better buy.
