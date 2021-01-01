Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 Core vs Galaxy J3 (2018) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Core (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2600 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.88% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 8
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18.1 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 274 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75% 69.12%

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 142.7 mm (5.62 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 151.9 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Core +18%
59028
Galaxy J3 (2018)
49852
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0
ROM Android Oreo Go Edition Experience UI
OS size 3.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2018 June 2018
Release date November 2018 July 2018
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018).

