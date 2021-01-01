Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 Core vs Galaxy J4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core vs Galaxy J4

Самсунг Галакси Джей 4 Core
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Core (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4 Core
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type TFT LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 274 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75% 71.2%

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J4 Core +5%
75%
Galaxy J4
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 1 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J4 Core +9%
1886
Galaxy J4
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Core +40%
59028
Galaxy J4
42109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Android Oreo Go Edition One UI
OS size 3.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 276 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2018 May 2018
Release date November 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 106 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) - 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and Galaxy A10
2. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and J5 Prime
3. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and J2 (2018)
4. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core and J3 (2018)
5. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A30
6. Samsung Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish