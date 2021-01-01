Samsung Galaxy J4 Core vs Galaxy J4
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Core (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on November 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
- Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
40
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
41
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75%
|71.2%
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|Mali T-720 MP2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|1 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy J4 Core +9%
670
615
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J4 Core +9%
1886
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Core +40%
59028
42109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
54997
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Android Oreo Go Edition
|One UI
|OS size
|3.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|276 x 1932
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2018
|May 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|June 2018
|Launch price
|~ 106 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.356 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.492 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J4 Core.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1