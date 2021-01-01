Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus vs Huawei Y5 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (73K versus 55K)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.12 mm narrower
- The phone is 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6 inches
|5.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.6%
|78.1%
|RGB color space
|92.2%
|96.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|1000 Hz
|Response time
|38.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|979:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 308
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~24 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|667 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
540
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Plus +21%
67703
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
55688
Y5 (2019) +33%
73988
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 1.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|7.8 GB
|5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:10 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2018
|April 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.32 W/kg
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.46 W/kg
|0.86 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.
