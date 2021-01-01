Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 Plus vs Galaxy A20e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A20e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (544 against 467 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20e
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 55K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7884
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.38% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 296 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.6% 80.98%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.2% 96.2%
PWM Not detected 349 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 32.6 ms
Contrast 979:1 1357:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J4 Plus +16%
544 nits
Galaxy A20e
467 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 147.4 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J4 Plus
73.6%
Galaxy A20e +10%
80.98%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 667 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Plus
67703
Galaxy A20e +26%
85601
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J4 Plus
55688
Galaxy A20e +106%
114737
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 7.8 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J4 Plus +3%
84.2 dB
Galaxy A20e
81.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 April 2019
Release date September 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A20e is definitely a better buy.

