Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 Plus vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus vs Galaxy A40

Самсунг Галакси Джей 4 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 55K)
  • 59% higher pixel density (437 vs 274 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.9% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4 Plus
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 73.6% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.2% 142.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast 979:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J4 Plus
544 nits
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J4 Plus
73.6%
Galaxy A40 +16%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 667 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Plus
67703
Galaxy A40 +58%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J4 Plus
55688
Galaxy A40 +110%
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 7.8 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power - 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy J4 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy J4 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy J4 Plus
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J4 Plus +2%
84.2 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2018 April 2019
Release date September 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A10 and Galaxy J4 Plus
2. Redmi Note 8 and Galaxy J4 Plus
3. Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A40
4. P30 Lite and Galaxy A40
5. Redmi Note 8T and Galaxy A40
6. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A40
7. Redmi Note 8 and Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish