Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 Plus vs Galaxy J4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus vs Galaxy J4

Самсунг Галакси Джей 4 Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J4, which is powered by Exynos 7 Quad 7570 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4 Plus
vs
Galaxy J4

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 274 ppi 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.6% 71.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 92.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 38.4 ms -
Contrast 979:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J4 Plus
544 nits
Galaxy J4
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J4 Plus +3%
73.6%
Galaxy J4
71.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus and Samsung Galaxy J4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 308 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~24 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 667 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J4 Plus +3%
1780
Galaxy J4
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 Plus +61%
67703
Galaxy J4
42109
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J4 Plus +1%
55688
Galaxy J4
54997
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 1.0 One UI
OS size 7.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3300 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:10 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 276 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced September 2018 May 2018
Release date September 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.32 W/kg 0.356 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.46 W/kg 1.492 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus. It has a better design and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (18.2%)
18 (81.8%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy A10
3. Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy A40
4. Galaxy J4 Plus and Galaxy A20e
5. Galaxy J4 Plus and Redmi Note 8
6. Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A30
7. Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A50
8. Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A10
9. Galaxy J4 and Galaxy A20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish