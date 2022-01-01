Samsung Galaxy J4 vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- 62% higher pixel density (432 vs 267 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.52% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.2%
|80.72%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1035:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~36 GFLOPS
|~40 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|Yes
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|276 x 1932
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|June 2018
|March 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.356 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.492 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.
