Samsung Galaxy J4 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Samsung Galaxy J4
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 62% higher pixel density (432 vs 267 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.52% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.9:9
PPI 267 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.2% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J4
n/a
P20 Lite
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J4
71.2%
P20 Lite +13%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy J4
63233
P20 Lite
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 276 x 1932 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J4
n/a
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2018 March 2018
Release date June 2018 March 2018
SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

