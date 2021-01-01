Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J4 vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Samsung Galaxy J4
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (73K versus 56K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 10% higher pixel density (294 vs 267 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.42 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 267 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 71.2% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J4
n/a
Y5 (2019)
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J4
71.2%
Y5 (2019) +10%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J4
56673
Y5 (2019) +30%
73952

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM One UI EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 276 x 1932 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J4
n/a
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 April 2019
Release date June 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y5 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
