Samsung Galaxy J4
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (87K versus 56K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 13% higher pixel density (301 vs 267 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Galaxy J4
Galaxy A01

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 5.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 267 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 71.2% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J4
n/a
Galaxy A01
428 nits

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J4
71.2%
Galaxy A01 +5%
75.1%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 600 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J4
56673
Galaxy A01 +55%
87653

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM One UI One UI 2
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 3000 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 276 x 1932 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 23 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 December 2019
Release date June 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A01 is definitely a better buy.

