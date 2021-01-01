Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.