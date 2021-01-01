Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 vs Galaxy A5 (2016) – which one to choose?

Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
VS
Самсунг Галакси А5 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy J4
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • 59% higher pixel density (424 vs 267 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4
vs
Galaxy A5 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 71.2% 72.74%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J4
71.2%
Galaxy A5 (2016) +2%
72.74%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 -
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J4
1723
Galaxy A5 (2016) +80%
3094
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J4 +26%
42109
Galaxy A5 (2016)
33502
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM One UI TouchWiz
OS size - 5.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 276 x 1932 2576 x 1932
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2018 December 2015
Release date June 2018 January 2016
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg 0.286 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg 0.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J4.

