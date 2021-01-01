Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J4 vs Galaxy J2 Core (2020) – which one to choose?

Самсунг Галакси Джей 4
Samsung Galaxy J4
VS
Самсунг Галакси Джей 2 Core (2020)
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020), which is powered by the same chip and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J4
  • Digital image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Has 3x more RAM: 3GB versus 1GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • 21% higher pixel density (267 vs 220 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J4
vs
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.5 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 540 x 960 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 267 ppi 220 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 71.2% 66.87%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 143.4 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 154 gramm (5.43 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy J4 +6%
71.2%
Galaxy J2 Core (2020)
66.87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J4 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570 Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali T-720 MP2 Mali T-720 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~36 GFLOPS ~36 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM One UI Android Go

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital No
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 276 x 1932 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2018 April 2020
Release date June 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.356 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.492 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy J4. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
