Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy J4 (with Exynos 7 Quad 7570) that was released on May 22, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime, which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.