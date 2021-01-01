Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 (2016) vs Galaxy J5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on March 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (439 against 347 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 6 versus 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
  • Weighs 12 grams less

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 (2016)
vs
Galaxy J5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.94% 67.77%
Display tests
PWM 243 Hz Not detected
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5 (2016) +27%
439 nits
Galaxy J5
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.8 mm (5.74 inches) 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 158 gramm (5.57 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 (2016) +5%
70.94%
Galaxy J5
67.77%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) and Samsung Galaxy J5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1200 MHz 1200 MHz
GPU clock 400 MHz 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 533 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 (2016) +16%
1464
Galaxy J5
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 (2016) +37%
27318
Galaxy J5
20004
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz TouchWiz
OS size 3.7 GB 3.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Micro Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2016 June 2015
Release date April 2016 June 2015
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.579 W/kg 0.612 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.594 W/kg 0.482 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016). It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.

