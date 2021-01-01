Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) vs Galaxy J5
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 410) that was released on March 1, 2016, against the Samsung Galaxy J5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (439 against 347 nits)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3100 vs 2600 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
- More recent OS version: Android 6 versus 5.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
- Weighs 12 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.94%
|67.77%
|PWM
|243 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|15 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|145.8 mm (5.74 inches)
|142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
|Width
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|158 gramm (5.57 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1200 MHz
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|400 MHz
|400 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|1.5 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|533 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
490
490
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 (2016) +16%
1464
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 (2016) +37%
27318
20004
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 5.1
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|3.7 GB
|3.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3100 mAh
|2600 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
5:23 hr
Talk (3G)
22:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Micro
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2016
|June 2015
|Release date
|April 2016
|June 2015
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.579 W/kg
|0.612 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.594 W/kg
|0.482 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016). It has a better performance, software, battery life, and design.
