Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 (2017) vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси Джей 5 (2017)
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 8, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (422 against 319 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.86% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 79K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 (2017)
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 282 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.74% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM 240 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 5.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5 (2017)
319 nits
Galaxy A10 +32%
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 (2017)
71.74%
Galaxy A10 +14%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 (2017)
46247
Galaxy A10 +82%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy J5 (2017)
79733
Galaxy A10 +34%
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz UI One UI 2.0
OS size 5.9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 28 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy J5 (2017) +1%
86.8 dB
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2017 February 2019
Release date June 2017 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (77.3%)
5 (22.7%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) or Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) or Galaxy A11
3. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S10e
4. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A51
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A20
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A40
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish