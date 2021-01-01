Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 8, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (422 against 319 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 9.86% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 79K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
55
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.74%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|77 Hz
|Response time
|5.4 ms
|22 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2050:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46247
Galaxy A10 +82%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
79733
Galaxy A10 +34%
106933
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|5.9 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
21:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|February 2019
|Release date
|June 2017
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.349 W/kg
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.
