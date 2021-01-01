Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) vs Galaxy A11
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 8, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (442 against 319 nits)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.86% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1280 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|282 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.74%
|81.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|5.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|71.3 mm (2.81 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~23 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1008
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46247
Galaxy A11 +57%
72774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
79733
Galaxy A11 +9%
86990
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|TouchWiz UI
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|5.9 GB
|10.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:35 hr
Talk (3G)
21:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2017
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2017
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.349 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A11 is definitely a better buy.
