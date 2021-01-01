Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 8, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.