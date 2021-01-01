Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy J5 (2017) vs Galaxy J5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7870) that was released on June 8, 2017, against the Samsung Galaxy J5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 5.1
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3000 vs 2600 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 2GB versus 1.5GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy J5
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (347 against 319 nits)
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy J5 (2017)
vs
Galaxy J5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1280 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 282 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 71.74% 67.77%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 5.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy J5 (2017)
319 nits
Galaxy J5 +9%
347 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 142.1 mm (5.59 inches)
Width 71.3 mm (2.81 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy J5 (2017) +6%
71.74%
Galaxy J5
67.77%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) and Samsung Galaxy J5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) -
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 14 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-T830 MP1 -
GPU clock 600 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~23 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1.5 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy J5 (2017) +161%
3293
Galaxy J5
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy J5 (2017) +131%
46247
Galaxy J5
20004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 5.1
ROM TouchWiz UI TouchWiz
OS size 5.9 GB 3.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 2600 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Sony IMX258 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HID, HFP, HDP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2017 June 2015
Release date June 2017 June 2015
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.349 W/kg 0.612 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg 0.482 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is definitely a better buy.

